Sonam Kapoor Revisits Sweet Memories As 'Veere Di Wedding' Clocks 2 Years

Popular film Veere Di Wedding starring an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bahsker, and Shikha Talsania, clocked 2 years of its release on June 1. Sonam shared a throwback picture on social media to celebrate the day. The Neerja actress shared a still from the film where she can be seen indulged in a conversation with her girl gang to commemorate the special day.

Sonam Kapoor celebrates 2 years of Veere Di Wedding

Sonam shared a beautiful memory from the film on her Instagram story while celebrating two years of the release. In the still, Sonam can be seen smiling and enjoying with her friends in the film. In the second picture which was reposted by the actress, Sonam including her sister Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha can be seen pouting and posing for a selfie.

Apart from Sonam, Swara also shared the poster of the film on her Instagram page and penned down a note to celebrate the milestone. While captioning the poster, she wrote that it's been almost two years that the film broke glass ceilings and showcasing the idea that ‘women-centric’ films don’t really work well on the box office. She further wrote that the flick proved that girlfriends are the best bros and how the film helped her to get introduced with some stellar bunch of boss ladies.

The 2018 comedy-drama, Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, despite being criticized by many, hit the bullseye in terms of the actor's stellar acting skills. The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania not only managed to entertain the audience but also churned great numbers at the box office. The story revolves around the lives of four friends, Kalindi, Meera, Sakshi, and Avni, and their journey as they sail through their high school days till adulthood.

Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania's film, Veere Di Wedding collected Rs. 100 crore worldwide to enter the coveted club of Bollywood movies. As per reports, the story of female BFFs raked in Rs. 54.46 crore in the first week of release. The film amassed a total of Rs. 1.60 crore on Day 12 to take the global total above Rs. 100 crore.

