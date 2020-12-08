Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is ‘feeling Good In Glam’; Fans Think She "looks Like Madhuri'

On December 8, 2020, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uploaded a video of her makeup process on her official Instagram handle. She added the caption saying that she felt “good in glam” as the makeup artists did the final brush strokes on her face. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's makeup artists Maria Asadi and Aamir Naveed were also tagged in the caption as the actor extended a note of thanks to both for getting her hairdo and facial highlights done perfectly.

Lots of fans commented on the post, appreciating Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's fashion sense. The post has more than 50 thousand likes from her fans and followers already. Here’s the Instagram video that the actor uploaded with the hashtag ‘#bestglamsquad’.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's makeup

Along with using the hashtag, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also added that it was, according to her, the ‘best glam squad of all time’. In the 30-second long video, the actor is seen smirking at her selfie camera as her hair is styled by Aamir Naveed, her hairstylist. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's beauty expert Maria Asadi is adding the brush strokes and applying her lip tint as she flaunts her highlights. All in all, both makeup artists are making sure that the hairdo and the face makeup go with the dresses the actor is wearing. The first outfit shown in the video is a plain black high-neck top, and the second one is a fancy pinkish-peach satin dress. In the last part, the actor is wearing a checkered shirt dress with a scarf, giving off the air hostess vibes like in her movie Neerja.

Reactions to the Video

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's beauty was complemented with a plethora of comments on her Instagram video, that was full of heart and fire emojis from impressed followers. Some fans just called her a “Queen” while one of them noticed her resemblance to actor Madhuri Dixit. The comments were not all just about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's fashion sense, as one of them also extended gratitude to the actor for voicing support for the farmers in the ongoing protest.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on the Work Front

The actor gained popularity from her previous movies like Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Neerja. However, she has not been holding any announcements for upcoming movies as of yet. She is mostly seen uploading fashion videos and photoshoot pictures on her official Instagram handle.

