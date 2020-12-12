Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Goofs Around With Filters; Shares Selfie With Sleepy Hubby Anand Ahuja

On December 11, 2020, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with her hubby Anand Ahuja. In the picture, Anand can be seen with his eyes closed while Sonam is seen leaning on her ‘sleepy head’ hubby Anand. Sonam bookmarked the date by clicking her selfie. Sonam can be seen goofing around with Instagram filters when she picked a polaroid one to click a selfie. Sonam sported a pair of spectacles and looked relaxed while sitting with hubby in London.

Sonam Kapoor shares a selfie with hubby Anand Ahuja

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wishes 'apple Of Her Eye' Harshvardhan Kapoor On His 30th Birthday

This is not the first time that the couple has won hearts with their adorable pictures. Sonam is an active social media user and often shares snippets from her personal life with Anand Ahuja. The couple’s fans cannot stop drooling over the pictures and are quick enough to like the pictures and drop lovely comments on them. In her other post shared a week ago, Sonam shared a series of pictures with hubby Anand enjoying the snowfall. Sonam looked beautiful wearing a black winter coat and black and white striped woollen scarf. Sonam flaunted her no make-up look and kept her straight hair loose. Anand wore a dark blue coloured coat and completed his look by adding a black woollen scarf around his neck.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is ‘feeling Good In Glam’; Fans Think She "looks Like Madhuri'

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts Pictures With Husband Anand, Says He Makes 'everyday Phenomenal'

In the caption, she wrote, “I love you... you make ‘#everydayphenomenal’”. Anand Ahuja responded in the comments section, “so cuuuute. Why so much love!? ‘#EverydayPhenomenal’” with a winking eye face emoticon. Her friends from the entertainment industry too dropped lovely comments. Patralekhaa, Dia Mirza, Arpita Mehta, Bora Aksu and others dropped several red hearts in comments. Tamara Ralph simply called them ‘cutest’ and dropped hugging face emoticon.

On October 9, 2020, Sonam shared a picture of her hubby Anand on her Insta handle and wrote, “I got really ðŸ€. Love you my king. @anandahuja”. In the picture, Anand is seen wearing a cream-coloured sherwani and a white and gold coloured pheta. He completed his elegant look by adding a white and pink beaded necklace. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. On her work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She will next be seen in a Netflix movie AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Childhood Picture With Her Siblings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.