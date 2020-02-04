Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Harshvardhan To Share Screen Space With Anil Kapoor In Netflix Drama

Vikramaditya Motwane’s project AK vs AK is being revived by Netflix with Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap playing themselves in the film. The film will also star Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, marking the first film where all the Kapoors will be sharing screen space in. In an interview with a leading news portal, Anil Kapoor revealed that he is lucky to be working with his children, Rhea, Sonam and Harsh.

He also went on to praise his kids saying that they are very independent. A proud father, Anil also said that Sonam is a big star in Bollywood now and that Harsh is getting there steadily in his own way. While on the other hand, Rhea is making films she enjoys watching - fun, commercial films with girls because her female actors can be heroes too. As for AK vs AK, the upcoming film will be based on a dark revenge drama revolving around the highs and lows of a director and an actor. The film was earlier titled AK v/s SK with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, who is now replaced by Anil Kapoor. With the casting being so interesting, fans of the Kapoor clan are sure having high hopes from the Netflix drama.

Speaking of other projects, Anil Kapoor is all set to star in Malang. Recently, Anil Kapoor shared that his role in Malang is a pretty dark one and something that he has not played before. Anil Kapoor further revealed that his look is collaborative as Mohit Suri wanted an all-black look, to which Kapoor had denied as it wouldn't look real according to him. Then Suri came up with the idea of red sunglasses and a tattoo, he added. Anil Kapoor said that he can play the role of a cop again and again as it feels evergreen to him.

Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in key roles. The movie has been highly anticipated since the release of its first look. The film will hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020, and the trailer stands true to the tagline of the film which reads, 'Unleash the Madness.’ Watch the trailer here.

Image courtesy: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram, Anil Kapoor Instagram

