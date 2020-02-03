Anil Kapoor Shares Insights Into His Role In 'Malang', Says 'Can Play A Cop Again & Again'

After back to back posters and trailer, the second teaser of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani-starrer Malang was recently unveiled. This second teaser explores the dynamics between the characters of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Anil Kapoor's role as a cop in Malang has caught all the attention. When questioned about his fierce avatar, here's what Anil Kapoor had to say.

Anil Kapoor says he can play the role of a cop again and again

Anil Kapoor is known for his phenomenal cop roles in Bollywood. After his role in Ram Lakhan and his character in Race, Anil has donned the cop avatar once again in Malang. While interacting with news daily, the Mr India star said that he has played so many cop characters in Bollywood. He spoke about his early memories about Zanjeer and then shared why his role in Malang is different.

Anil Kapoor shared that his role in Malang is a pretty dark one which he has not played before. Anil Kapoor further revealed that his look is collaborative as Mohit Suri wanted an all-black look, to which Kapoor had denied as it wouldn't look real according to him. Then Suri came up with the idea of red sunglasses and a tattoo, he added. Anil Kapoor said that he can play the role of a cop again and again as it feels evergreen to him.



(Image courtesy: Anil Kapoor Instagram)

