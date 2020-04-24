Sonam Kapoor Wishes 'dearest' Varun Dhawan On His Birthday, Says 'I Miss You Teasing Me'

Bollywood's celebrated actor - Varun Dhawan, who has a gigantic fan following, turns a year older today, April 24. The actor ringed in his birthday with family at home amid COVID-19 lockdown by cutting a heart-shaped cake. Varun has been receiving a trail of praise from his fellow friends in the industry. Joining the brigade, Sonam Kapoor's endearing birthday wish for Varun Dhawan just cannot be missed.

Sonam Kapoor's wish for Varun Dhawan's birthday

On Friday morning, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share an adorable photograph with Varun Dhawan on the occasion of the latter's birthday. In the picture, the Street Dancer 3D actor and The Zoya Factor star can be seen sharing a warm bearhug. Calling Varun Dhawan her 'dearest', Sonam penned down a beautiful note saying, "Happy happy birthday my dearest Varun. I know yours and Rohit’s favourite past time is teasing me, and no matter how annoyed I get, I want you to know I miss it and love it.. all my love to you and have the best day ever". Check out the duo's cute photo here.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram and shared a stunning B&W photo of herself, all dolled up with the dupatta on her head. Not to miss the authentic hand jewellery on her fingers. With hair tresses falling down her cheek, Kapoor looks as gorgeous as ever. She captioned the post saying, "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak". Check out Sonam Kapoor's photo here.

