Sonam Kapoor Goes All Traditional & Wishes 'Ramzan Mubarak' With Stunning Pic

Sonam Kapoor has the most unique way to wish fans for the holy month of Ramadan Kareem. The Zoya Factor actor shared a stunning picture of herself, all dolled up with the dupatta on her head. Looks like Sonam Kapoor's lightened up many hearts on an auspicious day.

Sonam Kapoor wishes Ramzan Mubarak

On April 23, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a stunning B&W photo of herself, all dolled up the dupatta on her head. Not to miss the authentic hand jewellery on her fingers. With hair tresses falling down her cheek, Kapoor looks as gorgeous as ever. She captioned the post saying, "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak". Check out Sonam Kapoor's photo here.

Meanwhile, the Saawariya actor also shared a beautiful picture with husband Anand Ahuja on 'Earth Day'. Sonam Kapoor posted a photo from her beach vacation with Anand and captioned the picture with a few lines penned by American poet Emily Dickinson. It read, "The earth has many keys, Where melody is not, Is the unknown peninsula, Beauty is nature's fact. But witness for her land, And witness for her sea, The cricket is her utmost, Of elegy to me".

However, amid everything, Kapoor misses daddy Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor too. Not only this, even Rhea shares pictures with Sonam to let the latter know that she is missed at such a time of COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, this week, The Veere Di Wedding actor also shared husband Anand Ahuja's childhood pictures from the archives that enlightened the internet.

