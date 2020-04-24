Varun Dhawan Shares Glimpse Of His 33rd Birthday Celebration, Cuts Heart-shaped Cake

Bollywood's celebrated actor - Varun Dhawan, who has many fans' hearts swooning, turns a year older today, April 24. The actor ringed in his birthday with family at home amid COVID-19 lockdown. Here's a sneak peek into Varun Dhawan's 33rd birthday celebration at home.

Inside Varun Dhawan's birthday celebration at home

Taking to his Instagram story, Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of his heart-shaped birthday cake. By the looks of it, the scrumptious cake looks homemade. The next picture shows, Dhawan all smiles posing for the camera with his cake on his platter. The actor's happy smile has taken the internet by storm. Check out the pictures here:

Varun Dhawan also announced that he will go live on his Instagram handle today, to celebrate his special day with fans. Sharing another photo of himself, he captioned the post saying, "Who says I'm alone. Who says you're alone." Renowned faces from the industry like Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar amongst others have wished Varun on his birthday. Moreover, fans have gushed to pour in wishes for the Kalank actor.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan last graced the big screen with Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. His next outing is titled - Coolie No. 1, which is the remake of the old film with the same title, alongside Sara Ali Khan. Varun and Sara's pictures together have already intrigued fans about the movie.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan wishes quick recovery for our country that's apparently fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. He took to his social to break the news of contributing Rs 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. During the first week of April, Dhawan also contributed meals to the poor and needy, medical staff, doctors and frontline workers. Varun Dhawan shared it was a small step, but he will go on to do as much as he can for the citizens of India.

