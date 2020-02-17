Sonam Kapoor Wishes Brother Harsh Varrdhan For His Bindra Biopic With A Sweet Insta Post

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram and gave best wishes to her brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor for his upcoming Abhinav Bindra biopic. Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor is playing the role of Harsh’s father in the film.

Sonam Kapoor wishes Harsh for his next film

Sonam Kapoor never misses a chance to support her family members online and offline as well. Recently, the Aisha actor took to Instagram and wished her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for his upcoming biopic based on Abhinav Bindra. She added a sweet Instagram caption to this image. She said, “This is going to be special – The Bindra biopic. All the best.” Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor tagged her father Anil Kapoor, brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Abhinav Bindra in this picture. Anil Kapoor also shared the same picture on his social media handles. He added the caption, “The beginning” to this post. Take a look.

For those of you who are not aware of this, Abhinav Bindra in an Olympic gold medallist. He is a retired professional shooter. The shooting of this Abhinav Bindra biopic was getting delayed for the last three years. But now, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor has finally started shooting for the movie.

According to a media portal’s report, Anil Kapoor will be playing the role of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s father in this biopic. The report also states that the biopic will be adapted from Abhinav Bindra’s autobiography – A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

