The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonam Kapoor's Pictures That Give A Glimpse Of Her Exquisite Jewellery Collection

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor, the popular actor of Bollywood, is often appreciated for her sartorial choices. Here are photos that prove Sonam's love for exquisite jewellery.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor, is often appreciated for her sartorial choices. Often termed as the ultimate fashionista, Sonam manages to surprise all her fans with unexpected and peculiar fashion choices. The actor, who recently graced the Paris Couture Week, managed to impress her fans with her stunning fashion ensembles. 

Sonam Kapoor at the Paris Couture Week: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For Indian Bridesmaids

Sonam Kapoor's love for exquisite jewellery pieces 

Much like her couture collection, Sonam Kapoor's jewellery collection is often the talking point. From modern jewellery pieces to traditional jewellery, the actor's jewellery collection has everything. Here are some social media posts that showcase Sonam Kapoor's jewellery collection. Check them out. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Times When Sonam Kapoor Rocked 'Smokey Eye' Look Like A Pro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Knows How To Style Golden Accessories In The Right Way

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | From Shahid Kapoor To Sonam Kapoor; Here's How B-Town Is Celebrating The Day Of Love

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Wedding Pictures That Will Make Your Day

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA LEGENDS' SQUAD ANNOUNCED
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
SIBAL SLAMS CENTRE AND POLICE
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES ACROSS INDIA
AKHILESH YADAV SLAMS BJP OVER JAMIA
AMERICANS EVACUATED FROM SHIP