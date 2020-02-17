Sonam Kapoor's Lehenga-cholis That You Can Take Bridal Look Inspiration From, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood diva who does not fail to experiment with her outfits. Major fashion inspiration to many, Sonam is always seen sporting new styles at ease. Her Instagram is a sweet treat to fashion enthusiasts. Check out some of Sonam Kapoor's lehenga choli outfits.

Sonam Kapoor's lehenga-choli outfits

In this photoshoot, Sonam Kapoor wore a golden ensemble. The actor wore a golden textured lehenga and paired it with a deep necklined blouse with the same texture. The Aisha actor's look was completed with a diamond neckpiece and bracelet. Sonam Kapoor kept it glammed up with black smokey eyes and nude lips.

Posing for Mehzabeen series, designed by Abhinav Mishra, Sonam Kapoor donned a pink lehenga choli. The dress was adorned with keen embroidery work. Sonam Kapoor's look can be tagged as a perfect outfit for a royal wedding.

In this post, Sonam Kapoor was styled by Neeru's India. She stunned in a pink to fuchsia Resham ombré shaded lehenga with mirror embellishment. The lehenga is blended with an intricate mirror work choli and complimented by a pastel frill edging dupatta with a mirror border.

The time when Sonam Kapoor was promoting her romantic-comedy, The Zoya Factor, she sported a co-ordinating lehenga choli dress. She went for a red floral dress paired with the same pattern dupatta. Leaving her hair out with mid-parted hairstyle, Sonam Kapoor went for simple makeup.

Promoting a bridal line, Sonam Kapoor was styled in a glamourous new-age bridal lehenga. The golden ensemble was paired with a golden blazer jacket. Sonam Kapoor tied her hair tight with a dark shiny makeup look.

