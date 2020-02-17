The Debate
Sonam Kapoor's Lehenga-cholis That You Can Take Bridal Look Inspiration From, See Pics

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is known for her royal and unique fashion choices. She has also given major fashion goals to her fans with several wedding outfits. Take a look

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood diva who does not fail to experiment with her outfits. Major fashion inspiration to many, Sonam is always seen sporting new styles at ease. Her Instagram is a sweet treat to fashion enthusiasts. Check out some of Sonam Kapoor's lehenga choli outfits. 

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Slays The Turtleneck Look In These Stunning Pictures

Sonam Kapoor's lehenga-choli outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

In this photoshoot, Sonam Kapoor wore a golden ensemble. The actor wore a golden textured lehenga and paired it with a deep necklined blouse with the same texture. The Aisha actor's look was completed with a diamond neckpiece and bracelet. Sonam Kapoor kept it glammed up with black smokey eyes and nude lips. 

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For Indian Bridesmaids

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Posing for Mehzabeen series, designed by Abhinav Mishra, Sonam Kapoor donned a pink lehenga choli. The dress was adorned with keen embroidery work. Sonam Kapoor's look can be tagged as a perfect outfit for a royal wedding. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

In this post, Sonam Kapoor was styled by Neeru's India. She stunned in a pink to fuchsia Resham ombré shaded lehenga with mirror embellishment. The lehenga is blended with an intricate mirror work choli and complimented by a pastel frill edging dupatta with a mirror border.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Loves To Complement Her Outfits With A 'choker' & These Pics Are Proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

The time when Sonam Kapoor was promoting her romantic-comedy, The Zoya Factor, she sported a co-ordinating lehenga choli dress. She went for a red floral dress paired with the same pattern dupatta. Leaving her hair out with mid-parted hairstyle, Sonam Kapoor went for simple makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Promoting a bridal line, Sonam Kapoor was styled in a glamourous new-age bridal lehenga. The golden ensemble was paired with a golden blazer jacket. Sonam Kapoor tied her hair tight with a dark shiny makeup look.  

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In THESE Black Outfits

Image Source - Sonam Kapoor's Instagram 

 

 

