Sonam Kapoor's Best Dialogues From 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' And Other Rom-coms

Sonam Kapoor is considered to be one of the fine actors of Bollywood. The 34-year-old made her Bollywood debut in 2007, starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. Sonam Kapoor has featured in several romantic-comedy films in her career including, Aisha, I Hate Luv Storys, Khoobsurat. Check out the best The Zoya Factor star's best dialogues from her romantic - comedy flicks.

Aisha

Pyar kisi ke plan karne se nahi hota ... pyar mein koi kisi ke saath zabardasti bhi nahi kar sakta ... pyar toh bas ho jaata hai ... kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aur kisi ke saath bhi

Hum koi fairy tale mein nahi Delhi mein rehte hai ... yahan rainbows nahi traffic ka dhuan hai ... raat ko aasman mein ek bhi tara saaf-saaf dikhe na ... utna hi bahut hai

I Hate Luv Storys

Kal tak toh sab theek tha, yeh pyar kaise ho gaya ... kabhi soocha na tha ki aaise hoga, yeh kaise ho gaya

Raj aur me bachpanse ek dusre ko jante hai... family friend ka beta , perfect match.. I love Raj!

Khoobsurat

Nai nai Punjabi hai... Manju Punjabi hai aur hum sab uspe hi gaye hai... No yaar, Manju meri maa...

Bhaad me gaya Vikram... Tu sirf usme interested hai Harkate karte karte avehi me badi hogai hu. Thoda data hota toh.. toh shayad me well settled hoti... do teen bacho ki maa banke

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

True love ke raste mein koi na koi siyappa hota hi hota hai ... agar na ho toh love story mein feel kaise aayegi

Jab tak true love nahi milta na ... humein pata bhi nahi hota ki life mein kya missing hai

Bewakoofiyaan

Agar aaj jeete na toh hamesha ke liye haar jaoge

Agar papa ko pata chal gaya na toh kabhie shaddi nai hone denge Love se hi sab kuch hota hai.... Happiness ke liye aur kya chaiye

