Sonam Kapoor's Films Featuring Soulful Songs That Hit The Right Chord Among Fans

Over the past few years, Sonam Kapoor has worked in a wide range of Bollywood films that fall into different genres. A few of these films have had remarkable songs which stayed with the audience while some even went on to become favourites. Here is a look at a list of soulful songs featuring Sonam Kapoor, which are remembered for various reasons.

Sonam Kapoor's melodious numbers

1. Jab Se Tere Naina

Jab Se Tere Naina is a melodious track from Sonam Kapoor’s debut film, Saawariya. The song talks about the first impression that a young man has about a beautiful woman whose image is stuck in his mind. This song is also remembered for the iconic towel scene of Ranbir Kapoor. The piece has been sung by Shaan while the lyrics have been penned down by Sameer Anjaan. Jab Se Tere Naina has been composed by Monty Sharma and is much-loved amongst the people.

2. Rabba Mein Toh Mar Gaya Oye

Rabba Mein Toh Mar Gaya Oye is a soulful piece from the film Mausam. This song features the story of a young man and the desperation in him to see his lady love again and again. This song is loved for its tuning and heartfelt lyrics. Rabba Mein Toh Mar Gaya Oye has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the lyrics have been written by Irshad Kamil. The composition of this love song has been done by Pritam.

3. Nazar Laaye

Nazar Laaye is a melodious track from the film Raanjhanaa. This song features a budding love story between Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor on a college campus while they are actively involved in social activities. This song has been sung by Rashid Ali, Neeti Mohan, and Nakash Aziz. Nazar Laaye has been composed by the award-winning artist AR Rahman and hence has a special ring to it.

4. Preet

Preet is a heartfelt song from the film Khoobsoorat. It features Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan who have fallen apart due to the unforeseen circumstances. This song has been sung by Jasleen Kaur Royal and lyrics have been written by Amitabh Verma. Preet is loved for the perfect blend of folk and modern music. The music of this song is by Amitabh Verma.

