Sonam Kapoor's Movies You Can Binge-Watch On Netflix; See List Here

Sonam Kapoor is known for her versatile roles in various films. Some of Sonam Kapoor's memorable movies include Sanju, Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and many more. Online platforms like Netflix also have many of Sonam Kapoor's popular films. Below is a list of Sonam Kapoor's movies that are available on Netflix and are a must-watch.

Popular Sonam Kapoor films to watch on Netflix

Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat stars Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher, and Aamir Raza Hussain in prominent roles. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the romantic comedy-drama film is loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. The rom-com film revolves around the life of a physiotherapist, Milli, who works for a royal family in Rajasthan. Eventually, she gets bored and troubled by their cold demeanour. However, she decides to explore their lifestyle and falls in love with the young prince, who is already engaged. The film opened to mixed reviews in India and critical acclaim overseas.

The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor released in the year 2019 and was one of the most anticipated films among fans of Sonam. In the movie, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of her love interest. The story of Zoya Factor revolves around a girl named Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. As the movie progresses, she is treated as a goddess for the cricket team. However, she is faced with the decision to choose between her love for Nikhil (Dulquer Salmaan), the Indian captain, and to continue her career as the lucky charm for the team.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

The film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released in 2019. The plot of the movie revolves around a woman who struggles to make things right with her family after they learn about her sexual orientation. The family-drama film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar who also contributed to the story of the film. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars actors like Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film failed at the box office while the expectations from the film were high due to the buzz its trailer had created.

I Hate Luv Storys

Sonam Kapoor marked her fourth movie in the Hindi film industry with I Hate Luv Storys. In the film, she is paired alongside Imran Khan. The romantic-comedy film is all about a guy who is far away from romance and a girl who is all sorts of romantic. The flick takes the moviegoers on a journey on how Imran falls in love with Sonam. The film is helmed by Punit Malhotra and released in the year 2010.

Padman

Sonam Kapoor featured in the biographical film titled Padman in the year 2018. The actor plays the role of Pari Walia in the movie. The other cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Padman is inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham's life, who is a well-known social activist and entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. The film became the tenth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018.

