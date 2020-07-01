Sonam Kapoor Slams Instagram Over Not Removing 'death Threats' From Sister Rhea's Post

Recently, sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have been receiving a lot of malicious comments on their social media accounts. However, Sonam got furious when Instagram refused to delete one of the comments that Rhea Kapoor had reported. Both the sisters took to their Instagram handles and slammed Instagram for refusing to remove ‘death threats’ against sister Rhea.

Sonam Kapoor lashes out at Instagram

It so happened that Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared how Instagram has refused to remove certain comments she had reported on her post. Sonam Kapoor shared the screenshots on her Instagram stories and wrote a message with the screenshots. Sonam Kapoor asked how the abusive comments were not considered to be against the community guidelines of Instagram. She wrote:

Instagram doesn’t think death threats is a violation or their India team can’t read Hindi.

Rhea, in her post, had written

Of course I will block this individual but are you doing your part to keep the ‘community’ safe?

She even posted a screenshot of the abusive comment. Sharing the screenshot of the negative comment, Rhea Kapoor wrote on her social media handle,

Just charming. Of course I am happy to block unnecessarily hateful people without giving it a thought but what pisses me off is that a death threat isn’t against your ‘community guideline’ Instagram?”

More about Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has a huge fan following on social media. She made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 drama, Saawariya. Her fan following has remained constant throughout her career. The actor was last seen in movies like The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The Zoya Factor is adapted from Anuja Chauhan's book. The film narrates the story of the life of a girl called Zoya Solanki, played by Sonam Kapoor. Zoya is born on the day India won the World Cup in 1983, which is why her father considers her lucky. Zoya then meets the Indian Cricket team, thanks to her professional commitments. After the team wins several matches, they begin to believe that she is lucky. Dulquer Salmaan is seen playing the role of the India Cricket team captain in the film.

