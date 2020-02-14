Sonam Kapoor's Pictures That Give A Glimpse Of Her Beautiful Bond With Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is one of those Bollywood celebrities who entered the industry with a Bollywood background. Coming from a celebrity family, her personal life has always been a curious subject for her fans and the actor too has been quite active on her social media sharing the happenings of her life. A look at her Instagram feed would make it evident that the actor shares a great bond with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Take a look at their pictures together.

Boss ladies in LA

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor gave major boss lady kinda vibes on their day out in LA. While Sonam Kapoor donned a pantsuit, Rhea kept it semi-formal with blazer and culottes. The duo balanced their looks with bags and sunglasses.

Kapoor sisters out and about

In the below picture, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are seen walking out after attending an event. They were all smiles for their fans as they walked beside each other. Sonam Kapoor donned a stunning blazered dress whereas Rhea kept it casual.

Walk with me down the lane of life

The Kapoor sisters are often spotted vacationing together. In this picture, the duo was strolling on the streets of Los Angeles by holding hands. Sonam Kapoor was seen pulling off a beautiful red dress while Rhea wore denim and a jacket.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor's ravishing outfits that spell royalty, see pictures

Communication is the key to a good bond

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have collaborated with each other for a clothing line and Sonam is often seen modelling for Rhea's clothing and jewellery collections. From sharing food to sharing business, the Kapoor sisters have seemed to come a long way. The below picture is one of those days when the duo sat for some business talking over lunch.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor slays the turtleneck look in these stunning pictures

Sisters day out

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in this picture are seen vacationing in Venice. Sonam Kapoor wore a beautiful dark green co-ord set while Rhea kept it minimal with t-shirt and denim. The two turned towards the camera with a cute pose.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding pictures that will make your day

Also Read| Times when Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja posed together & stole our hearts

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.