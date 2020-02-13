Sonam Kapoor Slays The Turtleneck Look In These Stunning Pictures

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram is a sweet treat to fashion enthusiasts. If you sneak into Sonam's Instagram wall, you will get a glimpse of the actor's love for closed neck and turtleneck dresses. Here are some of Sonam Kapoor's photos that have the actor donning the best turtleneck outfits.

Sonam Kapoor's Turtleneck Wardrobe

Here, Sonam Kapoor glammed up the photoshoot with her chocolate silk dress paired with a trade denim jacket of the same colour. To look all ready for winter, she paired the dress with a turtleneck sweater, with a silver chain. For makeup, she went for smokey eyes.

For yet another photoshoot, Sonam Kapoor pulled off an all blue winter jacket paired with black turtleneck pullover. The dress-jacket matched her smokey blue eyes. Sonam Kapoor's boots also looked chic.

Sonam donned a bright yellow ethnic dress for her recent shoot. Not to miss the white turtleneck inner. She teamed the outfit with white boots and minimal makeup.

Going all black seems to be Sonam Kapoor's go-to fashion. She recently opted for a pitch-black Barbie frock with a turtleneck design for the event, Gyaan Project. The actor chose to keep her makeup minimal and donned a pearl necklace. Sonam went for a stuck-up hair bun.

The Veere Di Wedding actor sported a bright red turtleneck sweatshirt on a frilly blue skirt for another event. She went for a pair of matte black boots to go with it. Leaving her hair open, she rocked the outfit at ease.

