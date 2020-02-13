The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonam Kapoor's Ravishing Outfits That Spell Royalty, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is known for her glamorous style statements. Read further and take a look at Sonam Kapoor's outfits that redefine royalty

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood diva who does not fail to experiment with her outfits.  A major fashion inspiration to many, Sonam is always seen sporting new styles at ease. Check out some of Sonam Kapoor's royal looking outfits.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor has the most vibrant wardrobe and here's the proof, see pictures

Sonam Kapoor's royal range 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a royal white saree with a silver crispy border. Sonam's heavy jewellery complimented her simple and elegant saree. The rest of her look was balanced with mascara-lashed eyes and thick liner design. 

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor loves to complement her outfits with a 'choker' & these pics are proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Here, Sonam is seen in a see-through netted saree. It was paired with a retro-style bouse. Also, take a look at Sonam Kapoor's pearly long earrings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Flaunting her royalty in blue, Sonam Kapoor posed in a modern style royal dress. She stunned in a classic royal blue winter jacket, paired with a black turtle neck sweater. For her glam, she pulled off a wavy hairstyle and blue smoky eyes. 

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor looks no less than a diva in THESE stunning co-ordinate ensembles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Only recently, while flaunting Rhea Kapoor's designer collection, Sonam wore a saree-suit underneath a blazer. She wore a heavy choker and tiny earrings. With bold makeup, she defined class. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

In this picture, Sonam Kapoor wore a heavy three-layered golden plated choker that redefined royalty. She pulled off a beige layered outfit and opted for a neat hair braid. Take a look at Sonam's multi-layered outfit that caught all eyeballs.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor and other B'Town ladies giving tips on how to drape a saree in a unique way

(Image Source - Sonam Kapoor's Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
MELANIA TRUMP THANKS PM MODI
LALU TAKES A DIG AT NITISH
ADR REPORT ON DELHI LEGISLATORS
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION