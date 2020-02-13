Sonam Kapoor's Ravishing Outfits That Spell Royalty, See Pictures

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood diva who does not fail to experiment with her outfits. A major fashion inspiration to many, Sonam is always seen sporting new styles at ease. Check out some of Sonam Kapoor's royal looking outfits.

Sonam Kapoor's royal range

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a royal white saree with a silver crispy border. Sonam's heavy jewellery complimented her simple and elegant saree. The rest of her look was balanced with mascara-lashed eyes and thick liner design.

Here, Sonam is seen in a see-through netted saree. It was paired with a retro-style bouse. Also, take a look at Sonam Kapoor's pearly long earrings.

Flaunting her royalty in blue, Sonam Kapoor posed in a modern style royal dress. She stunned in a classic royal blue winter jacket, paired with a black turtle neck sweater. For her glam, she pulled off a wavy hairstyle and blue smoky eyes.

Only recently, while flaunting Rhea Kapoor's designer collection, Sonam wore a saree-suit underneath a blazer. She wore a heavy choker and tiny earrings. With bold makeup, she defined class.

In this picture, Sonam Kapoor wore a heavy three-layered golden plated choker that redefined royalty. She pulled off a beige layered outfit and opted for a neat hair braid. Take a look at Sonam's multi-layered outfit that caught all eyeballs.

(Image Source - Sonam Kapoor's Instagram)

