Sonam Kapoor Thinks ‘humans Should Behave Like Animals’, Find Out Why

Sonam Kapoor is one celeb who is known for speaking up her mind on social media and she often shares some quirky posts for her followers to see. The actor recently took to her social media to share a post which hinted that it is no harm if human beings actually start behaving like animals. The post also gave out a strong message for everyone.

Sonam Kapoor’s latest post

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor shared a picture on her Instagram story of that of a banner against the backdrop of a beach. The banner had a message written which said, ‘On the beach and in the sea, animals do not leave trash, humans do. Please behave like animals.’ Sonam captioned the picture stating, ‘Sometimes, it is appreciated when humans behave like animals’ along with a wink emoji. The post also had a strong message of not littering the sea or the beach with trash which has occasionally showcased the recklessness of people visiting the beachside. Take a look at the post shared by the Delhi 6 actor.

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Neerja Bhanot’s spirit

Meanwhile, Sonam who had stepped into the shoes of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in her 2016 film Neerja, remembered the braveheart on her birth anniversary. The actor penned a heartfelt post on Instagram along with a series of pictures of Neerja while paying her tribute. While penning her emotions, the Veere Di Wedding actor wrote that she is happy to celebrate Neerja’s courage, charm, and outlandish love for life on her birth anniversary.

Further, Sonam also expressed her happiness of essaying the role of the flight attendant who sacrificed her life while saving passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover at Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986, 33 years ago. The actress also wrote that playing the life of Neerja Bhanot was a life-altering experience for her and she could not have been more thrilled to have honored her legacy in her own way.

The Raanjhana actor, at last, concluded the post and wrote that every time she talks about Neerja, she just speaks constantly for hours and rightfully so for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world. Take a look at it.

