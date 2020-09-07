Sonam Kapoor celebrates Neerja Bhanot's 'courage, charm & love' on her birth anniversary

Actress Sonam Kapoor who stepped into the shoes of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in her 2016 film Neerja, remembered the brave heart on her birth anniversary. Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt post on Instagram along with a series of pictures of Neerja while paying her tribute. While penning her emotions, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote that she is happy to celebrate Neerja’s courage, charm, and outlandish love for life on her birth anniversary.

Sonam Kapoor remembers Neerja Bhanot on birth anniversary

Further, Sonam expressed her happiness of essaying the role of the flight attendant who sacrificed her life while saving passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover at Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986, 33 years ago. The actress wrote that playing the life of Neerja Bhanot was a life-altering experience for her and she could not have been more thrilled to have honoured her legacy in her own way. Sonam, at last, concluded the post and wrote that every time she talks about Neerja, she just speaks constantly for hours and rightfully so for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world.

The first picture of Neerja shared by the actress chronicles her life after and before her marriage. Several fans of the Sonam hailed the actress for portraying such an iconic role in the film which even won her a National Award. One of the users expressed his love for the film and wrote that Sonam did complete justice to the character. Another user also echoed similar sentiments and appreciated the actresses acting skills in the film which according to the user was “outstanding.” A third fan of the actress wrote that Sonam’s performance in the film was “one of the best” to date. Another user commented “beautiful” under the post.

The story of the autobiographical film revolves around Neerja (Sonam Kapoor), a flight attendant, boards Pan Am flight 73 in 1986. When the flight is hijacked by terrorists, Neerja risks her life to stall the terrorists from attacking the passengers on board. Director Ram Madhvani, along with writers Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh help get an outpouring of emotions from viewers through the film.

