Sonam Kapoor Shares A Cryptic Post On Social Media, Says 'never To Wrestle With A Pig'

For the last few months, the Bollywood industry is quite abuzz with rumours, personal attacks and speculations. The debate around nepotism in Bollywood is also doing the rounds on the internet. All of this increased immensely after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Many targeted star kids and put the blame on several major production houses for the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is also one of the celebrities who were targeted in this whole nepotism in Bollywood debate. Amid all this, the Zoya Factor actor recently took to her social media and posted a cryptic post. Here is a look at Sonam Kapoor’s cryptic post.

Sonam Kapoor's cryptic post

After she was targeted on social media, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had limited the comments section of her social media. She had also limited her uploads on her social media. She recently took to her Instagram and posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is known to pen her thoughts freely on her account shared a quote by George Bernard Shaw which talked about how she learned not to wrestle with a pig in the dirt as it will make oneself dirty and make the pig happy. The quote shared by the actor read as, "I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it. George Bernard Shaw."

Here is a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja not only shared this quote on her Instagram but she also took to her official Twitter account and shared the story. She has also limited the replies on her tweet to only the people she mentions or follows. As she shared the quote on her Twitter, her friend Farah Khan Ali replied with “Well Said”. Here is a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Twitter.

“I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it. “ George Bernard Shaw — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 3, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana Ranaut has been one of the celebrities to talk about the nepotism in Bollywood debate. She recently took to her Twitter account and said that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has given her an open threat and asked her not to come back to Mumbai. She also mentioned that why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Here is a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter.

