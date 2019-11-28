Sonam Kapoor's Next To Be A Remake Of A Korean Film; Will She Play A Blind Girl?

Sonam Kapoor has reportedly taken up a project which is a remake of the Korean film, Blind, which was directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The crime thriller that revolves around a missing person's case is already been done by the Tamil cinema which stars the popular face of the Sothern part of India, Nayanthara. As of now, no official announcements have been made but there is a buzz going around that Shome Makhija will direct the Hindi film and Sujoy Ghosh will be taking up the role of the creative director. Read more to know about Sonam Kapoor's next project.

Sonam Kapoor's next film is a Korean remake?

Sonam Kapoor has been struggling to get a box office hit this year and taking up the remake would seem a feasible option for The Zoya Factor star. The original film revolves around a blind woman gives testimony about a hit-and-run case, and then she is forced to confront the killer on her own. Although there has been no official announcement, the film is reportedly in its scripting stage and the makers are yet to finalise the remaining cast of this crime thriller. Read more to know about the Tamil remake of Blind.

Tamil remake of the Korean film:

The Tamil version of Blind starring Nayanthara has been titled Netrikann and the film is being produced by the actor’s fiance, Vignesh Shivan. Shivan is going to produce the film under his production company, The Rowdy Pictures. Reportedly, the shooting of the film had taken place in Chennai on September 16 and Vignesh uploaded a tweet to share the news with fans.

