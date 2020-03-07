Powerful Life Lessons To Learn From Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Neerja'

Sonam Kapoor's thriller biopic, Neerja clocks four years in the industry. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film features Sonam Kapoor as the lead character, with Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku and Shekhar Ravjiani in supporting roles. Neerja is based on real-life events of Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organisation's hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.

The plot covers the struggle of Neerja Bhanot, the flight's head purser, who saved many lives. However, she ended up losing her life. Here are some serious life lessons the film gives the audience:

Live your life to the fullest

Sonam Kapoor as Neerja is portrayed as a free spirit girl. At the start of the film, Sonam Kapoor gets off her cab and while waving a goodbye she says one of the most iconic Bollywood dialogues, "Babumoshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi ". Sonam Kapoor's role definitely teaches the viewers to live their life fullest.

Gender equality

Neerja has two elder brothers in the film but still, her family always wished for a daughter. The ending sequel taken over by Shabana Azmi is a wonderful monologue explaining how gender equality is needed and the way she raised her daughter. Shabana says, "Humare mein bhaiyo ko veer bolte hain. Veer ko behenein rakhi bandhti hain taaki wo unki raksha karein. Beheno se to koi nahi kehta raksha karne ko. Maine use kabhi nahi bataya, pata nahi kaha se usne sabke liye jeena seekh liya."

Finding a way out of the situation

Sonam Kapoor's character Neerja is the head purser of the hijacked flight. Instead of being wrecked by the situation, she tries to find a way out of it. Sonam Kapoor alerts the pilots, thus grounding the plane by saving 359 of the 379 passengers and crew on board. However, Neerja gets shot in the end.

No racism

The film shows that what matters to Sonam Kapoor is humanity. She tries to save everyone on this journey. Sonam also hides the American passports over her life.

