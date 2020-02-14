From Shahid Kapoor To Sonam Kapoor; Here's How B-Town Is Celebrating The Day Of Love

This is the day of love and even the Bollywood film industry is joining the celebrations. The famous Bollywood couples are celebrating Valentine's day as they post pictures with each other or of their valentine on their social media. They are all testimonials of their love, their relationship and their emotions.

ALSO READ | Valentines Day 2020: DIY Face Masks To Get The Right Look On This Special Day

Here are some Valentine's Day posts from B-Town

Shahid and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Rajput shared a picture of herself along with Shahid from their wedding on her Instagram story. She shared this picture along with some pictures of flowers. Mira did not add any caption to the post. It seems pictures speak more than words for Mrs. Kapoor!

Anil and Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful picture with wife Sunita. In the caption, the actor wrote that they are just two fools in love creating a life together. He also said that every day is Valentine's day for him and also called her the secret behind what he is today.

ALSO READ | Valentines Day 2020: Quotes To Share With Your Partner To Make Them Feel Special

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of himself along with Shibani Dandekar where he can be seen raising her hand. This is in reference to his caption where he wrote that if she wants to be his Valentine then raise her hand. Shibani reposted the picture saying "Love You Bro!"

ALSO READ | Valentines Day 2020: Check Out Most Romantic Statuses To Put Up For Your Loved One

Anand Ahuja and Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor shared the most adorable picture on her Instagram on Valentine's day. The picture shows Anand and herself kissing with the Eiffel Tower in the background. She thanked him for being thoughtful and so generous with his emotions. She also shared that it was a throwback picture from 2016.

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl and her daughters

Sushmita Sen celebrated Valentine's day with Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah. She shared that she hopes that her daughters find love that helps them grow. She shared pictures of the family in front of candles sitting on a carpet.

ALSO READ | Valentines Day 2020: Check Out Some Romantic Messages To Send To Your Loved One

(Image Courtesy: Sushmita Sen, Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.