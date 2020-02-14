Times When Sonam Kapoor Rocked 'Smokey Eye' Look Like A Pro

Sonam Kapoor is an Indian movie star and the daughter of the famous Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. After giving hits like Neerja and Veere Di Wedding, the actor has created a mark for herself in the Hindi Film Industry. Along with being great at acting, she is also considered to be the biggest fashion icon in the Bollywood industry today. Sonam has a good sense of fashion and is constantly seen giving out fashion and make-up tips. One look that the star has aced is the smokey-eye make up look. Check out some of her smokey-eye looks-

Sonam Kapoor in smokey-eye looks

Sonam Kapoor is seen wearing a black colour maxi-dress. She has worn a golden neck-piece and earrings. She has left her hair open, with a centre partition. Along with her natural makeup, she has applied just the right smokey-eye look.

Sonam Kapoor donned an off-white saree, with a floral blouse. She has worn white and golden jewellery and given her hair a messy look. Along with nude makeup, Sonam has applied the perfect blend of smokey eyes.

Sonam Kapoor has worn a black net, turtle neck dress, with black stocking and black heels. She has tied her hair neatly in a bun and worn minimal jewellery. Along with bold makeup, Sonam has also applied the perfect smokey eye look.

