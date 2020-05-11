Sonam Kapoor's 'Raanjhanaa' And Other Movies Directed By Aanand L. Rai

Aanand L. Rai is one of the popular film directors. He has directed many films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu, Zero and more. He also has few upcoming projects which are Atrangi Re and Haseen Dillruba. Atrangi Re's star cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Take a look at some of the movies directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Aanand L. Rai's directorial projects

Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa is one of the iconic movies directed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. The film is also dubbed in Tamil, titled Ambikapathy. Sonam Kapoor played the role of Zoya Haider in the film and Dhanush played the role of Kundan Shankar. The plot of the movie was about the love story of Zoya Haider (Sonam Kapoor) and Kundan Shankar (Dhanush).

Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu Weds Manu was a commercial hit film. The movie starred Kangana Ranaut, R.Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead roles. The plot of the movie was about an NRI doctor who comes to India to search for a bride. After the success of the movie, the makers also decided to come up with another part that is Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The story of Tanu Weds Manu Returns was about the difficulties that Tanu (Kangana Ranaut) and Manu (R.Madhavan) face after marrying each other.

The Award for Best Dialogue goes to Himanshu Sharma for Tanu Weds Manu Returns. #BritanniaFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/Txa3HpUb3I — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 15, 2016

Strangers

The plot of the movie was about two strangers who meet each other in London. Both strangers have a great bond with each other and after some time, they plan to murder someone to help each other. The movie starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Kay Kay Menon, Nandana Sen and Sonali Kulkarni. The movie was directed by Aanand L. Rai and bankrolled by Raj Kundra.

