Sonam Kapoor Or Ananya Panday: Who Aced The Instagram Selfie Game?

Bollywood actors are often known for creating different trends on Instagram by sharing some amazing posts with captivating captions. Those who are looking for inspiration to post their own fun and aesthetic selfies can definitely check out social media handles of Bollywood celebrities to up their Instagram game. Check out some recent Instagram selfies that the Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor and the Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday clicked recently.

Sonam Kapoor is often seen posting her Instagram selfies with her husband and friends. Each of her Instagram posts tells a different story; they are personal, aesthetic, adorable and completely relatable with her followers. Ananya Panday, who gained a lot of fan following after her stint in Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has been mesmerising her followers with her amazing photography skills as well. Her Instagram posts are all about self-love, mirror selfies, and vacation selfies.

Selfie with Bollywood friends

Both Sonam and Ananya clicked a selfie with their respective friends in Bollywood. Sonam took to Instagram to wish Anushka Sharma on her birthday with a selfie together. On the other hand, Ananya and Kartik made a selfie video together.

Selfie with sisters

Sonam Kapoor shared an amazing portrait selfie with her sister Rhea while Ananya can also be seen enjoying her quarantine with her sister Rysa.

'No-makeup' selfie

Both Sonam and Ananya Panday posted their no-makeup selfies on Instagram. While Sonam posed with her friend, Ananya can be seen sharing some self-love with her solo selfie.

Promo Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday Instagram

