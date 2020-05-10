Sonam Kapoor Or Shrenu Parikh; Who Wore The Embroidered Gown Better?

Sonam Kapoor is one of the leading and stylish Bollywood actors who do not need an introduction. Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulqueer Salman. Whereas, Shrenu Parikh is a popular television star. The soap opera actor is best known for her portrayal as Gauri Kumari Sharma in Ishqbaaaz and Janhvi Mittal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. Parikh began her acting career as Roopa in Star Plus's Gulaal. She also has worked for television shows like Havan, Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir and many others.

In the recent past, Sonam Kapoor and Shrenu Parikh, the two stunning actors were spotted in a similar embroidered gown. The royal outfit was designed by Neeru's. Neeru's has been on the standard of Indian Ethnic with elaborated designs embraced with premium fabrics. Check out who wore the Neeru's embroidered gown better.

Sonam Kapoor's royal wardrobe

Here, Sonam Kapoor posed for Neeru's wearing one of their best work. She is seen donning a navy blue velvet trail jacket combined with a lehenga. Sonam Kapoor's outfit had a deep and v neckline structure. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star's lehenga was adorned with floral embroideries. For glam, Sonam Kapoor was styled in blush makeup with green pearl earrings. Check out Sonam Kapoor's photos.

Shrenu Parikh's red carpet gown

Shrenu Parikh wore the royal gown for the 19th ITA awards. The actor dazzled at the red carpet with her navy blue lehenga embedded with floral embroideries. Her gown had a v neckline design. Shrenu Parikh's statement jewellery added more glamour to her dress. For glam, Shrenu Parikh opted for loud makeup with dark smokey eyes and chocolate lipstick. Take a look at Shrenu's Instagram.

