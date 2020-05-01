Sonam Kapoor Wants To See Rhea & Harshvarrdhan Soon, Shares Throwback Pic With Her 'brats'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has actively been sharing social media updates with her activities to beat the lockdown blues while at her in-laws' house in New Delhi. The actor returned from her home in London along with husband Anand Ahuja to be with family amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Time and again, Sonam has expressed her yearning to meet her sister Rhea and brother Harshvarrdhan who have been under self-isolation in Mumbai.

On Friday, Sonam took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable throwback picture of herself along with her siblings from her wedding day. The black and white photograph has both Rhea and Harshvarrdhan by her side as they strike a candid pose for the camera. The Delhi 6 actor captioned the post, " ❤️ see you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine."

Have a look:

Read | Sonam Kapoor reveals her habit that annoys husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam has stated through many of her previous Insta updates that this has been the longest when she has not been in India for so long and has not met her sister Rhea Kapoor. The duo always seems to get along like a house on fire every time they meet and the distance between them due to the lockdown has been bemoaned by both through social media updates. Sonam has shared many throwback pictures with her family expressing how much she has been missing them.

Have a look:

Read | Sonam Kapoor remembers grandmother on her death anniversary, shares throwback pictures

Read | Sonam Kapoor extends birthday wishes to her aunt Maheep, calls her 'inspiration'

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor directed by Abhishek Sharma. Sonam Kapoor is slated to feature in the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind opposite Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. The film is reportedly an action-drama and will mark the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's assistant Shome Makhija.

Read | Rishi Kapoor's death: Sonam Kapoor says, 'I’m so sorry, couldn’t say bye properly'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.