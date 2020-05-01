Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor extend birthday wishes to Anushka Sharma

As Bollywood’s diva Anushka Sharma ringed in her 32nd birthday on May 1, scores of Bollywood stars flocked the social media with their wishes. The PK actress, who is known to impress fans with her phenomenal acting, received birthday wishes from Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene. Madhuri extended her best wishes to the star on her Twitter handle.

Madhuri Dixit and Sonam Kapoor extends birthday wishes to Anushka Sharma

Madhuri took to her Twitter handle and sent her best wishes to the Sui Dhaaga actress. Apart from Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor also expressed her love for the birthday girl with a special throwback picture. In the sweet picture, the two stars can be seen striking a pose for the camera while leaving everyone awestruck with their charming personalities and looks.

Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma! Sending you love, happiness and virtual hugs🤗. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 1, 2020

Happy happy birthday dearest ⁦@AnushkaSharma⁩ . May love and laughter always surround you. All my love. pic.twitter.com/2xuBXjqVA1 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 1, 2020

On the work front

Anushka who was last seen in Zero is set to don the cap of a producer and mark her debut in the digital world with her web series Paatal Lok. Recently the star piqued the curiosity of her fans and dropped the trailer launch date. The actress uploaded a small clip from the much-anticipated web series and shared the exciting news on her Twitter handle. In the short clip, viewers get to see a story of two parallel worlds with different situations happening. The clip describes the crime thriller as “when hell breaks loose the merciless, the Godless, the lawless.” In the end, the release date of the trailer which is May 5 is revealed. With incidents of bloodshed and suspense, the series the video has created a lot of buzz in the minds of the frenzy fans.

