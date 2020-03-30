Songs From Alia Bhatt Movies That Had Soulful Voice Of Arijit Singh

Alia Bhatt's movies have always had many chart-topping songs, right from her debut film Student of the Year. Her movies like Kalank, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya, Dear Zindagi, and many others have one or more tracks by the ace singer Arijit Singh. Check out some of the best songs from her movies that have been sung by singer Arijit Singh.

Roke Na Ruke Naina

Roke Na Ruke Naina was a hit song sung by Arijit Singh from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the pivotal roles. The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan who had also directed Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya.

Kalank's title song

The title song of the 2019 movie Kalank was sung by Arijit Singh. The music for all the songs was composed by Pritam while Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics. The movie boasted of a huge star cast of actors including Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie was one of the expensive movies as far as the budget was concerned and was in the pre-independence era.

Samjhawan

The Samjhawan song was already an iconic song before Arijit Singh sang the song in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Arijit's voice gave a different vibe to this beautiful song. Even Alia Bhatt sang her version in the movie. Samjhawan is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal while the music is composed by Sharib Toshi and Jawad Ahmed.

Mast Magan

Alia Bhatt and Arijit Singh's association began with 2 States. The melodious and soulful song titled Mast Magan was one of the most loved songs from the film. The film was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat best-selling novel of the same name. The beautiful song was sung in the beautiful voices of Arijit Singh and Chinmayi Sripada.

