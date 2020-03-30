Alia Bhatt's Funny Scenes From Hit Movies That Her Fans Should Not Miss

It was back in 2012 when Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. In a career span of just 8 years, the star has managed to make a place for herself ion the audience's hearts. After ruling many hearts as the haughty Shanaya Singhania in her debut movie, the actor moved on to play an interesting mix of characters. Alia’s work in some of her most memorable movies has bagged her several accolades, including four Filmfare Awards. Take a look at some of Alia’s best comedy scenes from her movies.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Most Memorable Movies

Student of the Year

Karan Johar’s Student of the Year introduced three newcomers, who later went on to take over Bollywood. Alia Bhatt and her co-stars, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, created quite a stir with their debut film. In the above video, it is seen that Alia Bhatt wants to teach a lesson to Varun Dhawan as he flirts around with other girls. Alia Bhatt makes a plan and requests Sidharth Malhotra for help and the scene is hilarious to watch.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a romantic comedy featuring Varun Dhawan as Alia's love interest. The film was directed and penned by Shashank Khaitan and it was also his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. The film revolved around the love story of Kavya and Humpty. In the film, Alia played the role of Kavya Singh, a young, pretty, educated and stylish girl who is set to be engaged to an NRI American doctor, Angad. In the above scene, Alia is seen playing the role of a receptionist. Alia and Varun decide to expose Bhanu and the result is some entertaining scenes.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania released in the year 2017. The plot of the movie revolved around a small-town boy who falls in love with a girl, who aspires to become an air hostess. The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan under Dharma Productions. The film was one of the highest grosser during its time of release. In the above video, when Badri meets Vaidehi again, it is one hilarious bus ride that one should. In the scene, Alia asks some questions to check Varun's intelligence.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Award Winning Movies That Fans Can Stream Online; See The List Here

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt To Yami Gautam; 5 Times Bollywood Stars Had 'major Missing' Feels Amid Lockdown

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Living Together Amid Lockdown? Couple Steps Out Together; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.