Soni Razdan Wants To Hear ‘everything Is Going To Be All Right’ In These Difficult Times

Soni Razdan recently took to her social media to share a tweet wherein she can be seen hoping for some more peaceful times. Presumably hinting towards the current pandemic situation, Soni asked for some kind of assurance in her latest tweet. The Raazi actor also compared the prevailing scenario to an airplane advertisement.

Soni Razdan shared a tweet asking for an assurance

Soni stated in the tweet that she needs to be heard that everything will be alright over and over again. She also mentioned in the tweet how she is reminded of the airplane advertisement wherein a child asks his grandfather if they are in the wrong plane. The Saaransh actor said that she hopes that they are not on the 'wrong plane.' Take a look at her tweet.

‘Everything is going to be all right.’ Please tell us that. Over and over again. We really need to hear this right now. Reminds one of the Lufthansa ad. ‘Grandpa ! We are in the wrong plane !’ ‘No no. Everything is fine...’ Just hope we’re not the ones in the wrong plane ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 16, 2020

Soni who is quite active on social media, recently also shared the plight of a friend's mother who had presumably tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She said how her friend's mother was not able to be admitted for not finding a suitable bed. The Yours Truly actor added that they had to go through seven hospitals while her friend's mother was still at a critical state before they found a bed.

Soni Razdan lashed out at Instagram

The actor recently also lashed out at the photo-sharing social media platform, Instagram for not having any restrictions against online abuse against her daughters Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She shared this message tagging Instagram after her daughter Shaheen's post. The Page 3 actor stated that the photo-sharing website should take note of this as it really gets to the root of the issue. Soni wrote how it is extremely easy for Instagram for letting the 'abusers' off the hook which leads the person who is being abused to try to protect themselves. She called this fundamentally wrong and that it is high time that Instagram should stop this at the source itself.

Soni also called social media as an antisocial platform as those who are running it are not doing enough to prevent online abusing. The Trikal actor said that the photo-sharing app has a 'zero-tolerance policy' when it comes to the content that people put up in the platform. She said that the same policy should be implemented on the misogynistic slurs which are usually meant to oppress or subdue someone. Take a look at one of her posts.

