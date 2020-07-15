Soni Razdan Shares Friend's Shocking Covid Ordeal In Mumbai; Questions CM Thackeray

Veteran screen icon Soni Razdan has called out the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for inefficiency doled out by hospitals across the city for her friend's COVID-positive mother. The actor took to Twitter to share a report that quoted BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal saying "We are in total control" and strongly reprimanded them for not knowing "what citizens are going through". She revealed through her tweet that her friend had to allegedly pull "massive strings" to get a bed and also for the drug Remdesivir as she tagged the municipal corporation along with Maharashtra CMO.

The report shared by Razdan claimed that Mumbai will not need to impose lockdown again as the situation is under control in the city. The BMC chief had claimed that the pandemic is on the verge of being controlled in the city as Mumbai’s R number-- the rate of people getting infected by a COVID-19 patient-- is 1.1. He said that technically, anything below 1.0 means the pandemic is over and we are reportedly getting there.

No prescription for COVID test

As COVID-19 cases in Mumbai continue to rise, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a big decision regarding the testing procedure for Coronavirus. A senior BMC official recently confirmed to Republic TV that no doctor's prescription will be required to get tested for COVID-19.

Further, all high-risk contacts in institutional quarantine facilities are henceforth to be tested before discharge. Till now, those in institutional quarantine were discharged after 10 days if they did not show any symptoms in the last three days. Testing criteria for high-risk contacts in home quarantine have also been eased and they can now get tested through self-declaration. These steps being taken to ramp up testing in Mumbai.

