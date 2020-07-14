Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Slams Instagram For Not Preventing Online Abuse

Recently, actor Soni Razdan slammed the photo-sharing platform Instagram for not protecting her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from online abuse. Sharing the original post of Shaheen Bhatt, which she shared on Monday, Soni Razdan wrote a brief caption while lashing out at Instagram.

READ | Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Joins The Nepotism Debate After Alia Faces Backlash

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan tagged Instagram and wrote a caption that read, "I do hope you’re reading this and taking some note of it. Because it really gets to the root of the issue. So easy na to let the abusers off the hook. To let yourself off the hook. To let the onus fall on the abused to take action to protect themselves.[sic]" She further added, "It’s basically and fundamentally ALL WRONG. And it’s high time it was stopped at the source itself. And the stinking abusers get their just desserts.[sic]"

She continued and asserted, "Social media has for too long now become the most antisocial media mainly because those running the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse.[sic]" She also mentioned a few hashtags that read, #enoughisenough #stoponlineabuse #stoptheharrassment and #stopabuseagainstwomen. Scroll down to see her post.

Soni Razdan lashes out at Instagram

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Was Once Upset With Alia Bhatt For Opting Out Of 'Raabta'; Read

In the comments section, many came in support of Soni Razdan including Pooja Bhatt. Pooja's reply read, "I completely agree. @instagram needs to have a good, hard look at their policies. The trolls who spew venom in the name of others need to be brought to book. Why should I disallow comments and block people who are respectful and kind even in their criticism or disagreement? Abusive behaviour needs to be nipped in the bud. We shouldn’t have to change the way we live our lives."

READ | Soni Razdan Praises Alia Bhatt's 'Harry Potter At Home', Calls It 'unbelievably Cool'

Soni Razdan was triggered after Shaheen Bhatt shared a few screen grabs of the hateful messages she and her sister Alia Bhatt have received while offering stats and wrote that Instagram’s methods of tackling such behaviour were similar to victim-blaming. In the story session of her handle, Shaheen had written “Asking me to change the way I use a platform because of someone else’s hatred and misogyny is the equivalent of telling me that if I go out at night and get assaulted ‘I was asking for it’.

READ | Alia Bhatt Spends Her Quarantine Reading Harry Potter, Hints Something 'coming Soon'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.