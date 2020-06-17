Sushant Singh Rajput Was Once Upset With Alia Bhatt For Opting Out Of 'Raabta'; Read

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a huge shock to his fans and Bollywood celebrities in general. Several celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their grief and condolences for the actor. However, amid this, several claims were made against certain actors, and fans, along with some prominent stars, raised the question of nepotism in Bollywood.

Why was Sushant Singh Rajput furious with Alia Bhatt?

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta' And Other Movies That Did Not Perform Well At The Box Office

According to a news portal, in 2015, Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly upset over Alia Bhatt for a matter concerning a film. As per the news portal, Alia Bhatt had chosen to walk out of the film Raabta due to date issues. A source had mentioned to the news portal back then that the film was in its pre-production stages for over four months.

Homi Adajania had been working tirelessly towards the script of the film and finally locked it in March. It was then decided that Raabta would get a release in May. However, Alia Bhatt opted out of the film mentioning that she did not have any dates to spare. Thus, Alia Bhatt quit Raabta and joined Karan Johar’s Shuddhi, which reunited her with Varun Dhawan with whom she had worked in films like Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mukesh Chhabra's Statement Recorded, Police Probe Film Offer Documents

Also Read | 'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Excited About The Project': Rumi Jafry On His Film With Rhea Chakraborty

The walking out of Alia Bhatt from Raabta did not go well with Sushant Singh Rajput and the actor expressed his anger through a tweet which was cryptic in nature.

On June 2, 2015, Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted saying that it baffles him how someone could sabotage a person’s project for their personal gains. He concluded the tweet by saying “These frivolous stories u do make 4a better script than urs”. The tweet was later deleted by Sushant Singh Rajput due to reasons unknown.

Eventually, Kriti Sanon was cast in the film opposite Sushant. The film poorly at the box office and received mixed responses from audiences.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta' & Other Films That Had Lovers Coming Back Together Even After Death

Alia Bhatt, along with several celebrities, posted about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Several celebrities even took to Instagram to share the importance of mental health and well-being after the death of Sushant. Amid this, some celebrities also spoke out against nepotism in Bollywood and how it could affect one’s career in some way or the other.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.