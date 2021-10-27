Soni Razdan Says THIS About Daughter Alia's Wedding With Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Ever since actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have started shooting for their next project Brahmastra, rumours of their marriage have always popped on social media. From their outings to getaways, fans have been eyeing the two stars while waiting for the news about their marriage. Recently, during an interaction with Bollywood life, Alia’s mother-veteran actor Soni Razdan spilled some beans about the speculations.

Soni Razdan confessed and said that she is unaware of when her daughter, actor Alia Bhatt will tie the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor. According to various media reports, the two are planning to get married in December and have kept themselves free from professional commitments. During her interaction with the leading Bollywood portal, Soni revealed that she has no clue about the wedding. “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information.”

Soni Razdan shares her views on daughter Alia Bhatt's marriage with Ranbir Kapoor

On being bombarded with questions about Alia’s views on marriage and when will it happen, Soni said that there is a lot of time left and it will happen sometime in the future. She further said that there is a long way off. Now she is unclear about the fact when it will happen. Referring to her upcoming series Call Me Agent, Soni said that media portals will have to call Alia’s agent for more clarification on the actor’s choice. For the unversed, Call My Agent: Bollywood also stars Aahana Kumra and Rajat Kapoor, among others. The show also features a host of celebrity cameos, including Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, and Farah Khan.

Ranbir and Alia have been stealing the limelight with their presence at various public events together. Last year, Ranbir revealed during an interaction that if it weren't for the pandemic, he and Alia would have tied the knot. Meanwhile, the two have a host of films lined up in the pipeline. The two will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming sci-fi Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film was slated to release last year, but due to the pandemic, the makers had to postpone it.

IMAGE: Instagram/SoniRazdan/Ranbir_Kapoooor