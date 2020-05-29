Sonu Sood Airlifts 177 Girls Stuck In Kerala Helping Them Reach Bhubaneshwar; Read Here

Actor Sonu Sood has actively been helping migrant workers reach home by arranging transport and food for them. The actor has won many hearts with this good deed and continues to win a growing fan following. From arranging buses to launching a helpline number, he has done it all. He left no stone left unturned when it comes to helping people in need amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Sonu Sood airlifts 177 girls from Kerala

After helping the migrants reach their homes safely, the actor has now walked another extra mile for the people. Sonu Sood airlifted 177 girls who were stuck in Ernakulam, Kerala. These girls worked in a factory and did some stitching and embroidery work for them. They had nowhere to go when the factory closed down due to the COVID-19 situation.

ALSO READ | Fan Tells Sonu Sood, 'those With Name Sonu Are Considered Spoilt', Actor Has Sweet Reply

A source close to the actor revealed to a news daily that Sonu Sood was informed of the situation by a friend from Bhubaneswar. The actor then decided to take charge of the situation and do his best for the girls. The source added that he started the process by taking several permissions from the government to start operations at the Kochi and Bhubaneswar airport.

The insider revealed that an aircraft was arranged from Bangalore to pick up the girls from Kochi who will be taken to Bhubaneshwar to reunite with their families. They further said that the duration from Bhubaneswar to their village is going to be 2 hours. The insider added that soon after finishing their journey, the girls will be heading back home.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood Opens Up About Being The 'next Rajinikanth' Of The Film Industry

The actor who has been arranging buses for migrant workers with the help of his friends said in an interview that he wants to help them because he was a migrant too when he came to Mumbai with a lot of dreams. Sonu Sood said that it reminded him of his early days when he saw the pictures of their suffering and read the heart-wrenching stories of how they are walking thousands of miles without food and water. Adding that he knows what struggle is, he revealed that he first came to Mumbai in a train without a reserved ticket and said that he travelled by standing at the door and sleeping in the space next to the washroom.

Sonu Sood revealed when he gets a call at the helpline, his wife notes it down and his kids make a list of who will go in which bus. He is also looking into the paperwork for the travel and the medical test reports. He revealed that he intends to work till the last migrant reaches his hometown.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood Thinks Toll-free Number Might Crash Due To High Traffic, Provides An Alternative

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood's Fans Want To Honour The 'Dabangg' Actor; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.