Sonu Sood's Fans Want To Honour The 'Dabangg' Actor; Details Here

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has taken up on him to ensure that the migrants stuck in Mumbai reach their hometowns. The actor has also taken up many other duties and is putting in extra efforts to help those in need. Sonu Sood’s efforts are lauded by many people including some big names from the Bollywood industry. Fans of the actor now wish to honour him in whatever way possible. Here are some of the tweets of the fans of the actor who are singing his praises.

Sonu Sood’s fans on Twitter

Is @SonuSood going to be next #rajnikanth of film industry ??



🤔 🤔 🤔 — ɴɪꜱʜᴀ ᴊᴏꜱʜɪ (@__Nishu) May 28, 2020

Real-life SUPERHERO

Thank-you @SonuSood Sir for the help of Migrants workers🙏 pic.twitter.com/lti57b0Ige — Yunus (@yunuskhantwin) May 25, 2020

@SonuSood

A real hero helping everyone who is in need

Proud of u Sir pic.twitter.com/d8GfOi2OuK — Mohd Shadab (@MohdSha27557429) May 22, 2020

After seeing @SonuSood sir helping attitude ...

It Reminds us Bahubali Scene....

Thank you @SonuSood sir you are such a great human being ... pic.twitter.com/vDoVXgksm5 — Anayt Rahman (@ImAnayt) May 20, 2020

Sonu Sood’s Twitter is filled with people asking him to help. He has been making sure that people get a response and that many of them are offered the help that they need. Sood has been replying to tweets that he receives on social media. To top it off, he has also assured his fans that he will make sure that everyone reaches their home town safely.

Sonu Sood’s Instagram

Sonu Sood on his social media revealed that he has started a helpline number for those who need help. Sonu Sood’s Instagram video shows how he has been receiving messages in abundance. He posted a helpline number on his social media saying ‘chal chale’ or ‘shall we go home’. It has been reported that Sonu Sood has been working for 22 hours a day to organise the whole thing and to ensure that migrants in Mumbai reach their hometown. He has also been spreading awareness about COVID-19 pandemic on his social media.

Love u bhai 🙏❤️ https://t.co/U2q4wtnmJd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Fans of Sonu Sood have lauded the actor’s efforts and his selflessness. While some of the fans have written kind words for him, others have drawn pictures saluting the actor. Sonu Sood’s friends from the film fraternity have been showering the actor with positive comments and encouraging him as well.

It has been reported that a fan on Twitter informed Sonu Sood that a statue is being made in his honour. While learning about the same, Sonu Sood asked the fan to donate the money used in making of the statute for the poor. In another instance, a sand sculpture of Sonu Sood has also been made. The words ‘salute’ and ‘real hero’ have been inscribed. Sonu Sood’s face has been made in the sand by the sculptures.

