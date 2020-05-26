Sonu Sood Thanks Ajay Devgn For His Encouraging Words, Vir Das Controversy Resolved & More

From Salman Khan being praised by fans for his newly released song, Bhai Bhai to Kangana Ranaut revealing that her family made fun of her when she purchased a ₹48 crores Mumbai Bungalow, here are some of today's top entertainment/celebrity stories.

Fans call Salman Khan's new song, Bhai Bhai, an "Eid treat"

On the occasion of Eid 2020, Salman Khan treated his fans with a brand new song, titled Bhai Bhai. Fans adored the new song and many thanked Salman Khan for his special Eid treat. Moreover, many fans praised the song for its heartfelt message that spread positivity and unity.

#BhaiBhai song is not just a Eid treat for #SalmanKhan fans but also by this song @BeingSalmanKhan tries to convey a message of peace, humanity and unity.



Salman isn’t professional singer so we all have to appreciate his effort and his love for fans. — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) May 25, 2020

ALONE IN THE JUNGLE&OWNING LIKE BADASS KING🔥🔥🔥

DAMN that blue shirt is FREAKING FIRE🔥😎@BeingSalmanKhan looks MINDBLOWING MASS in that FULL BEARD😘👌

Lesson to youngsters: LOOK at SKs simple clothes but ROCKS by his SWAG&BODY so give DAMN on people&brand clothes💪 #BhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/5qtw4IIvOX — Dilip Kumar Fan Club (@Amirmurt) May 25, 2020

The Best thing that I love about @BeingSalmanKhan Sir❤️ is that ,He never disappoints his fans even in tough times. Love U Bhai 3000🤧 #BhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/7GwwrlbiN4 — Ashish ( Salmaniac) (@Being_Ashu21) May 25, 2020

Sonu Sood Thanks Ajay Devgn For Words Of Encouragement, Says They 'give More Power'

Sonu Sood is being hailed as a hero as he helped over 700 migrants return to their homes amid the lockdown. Ajay Devgn recently praised Sonu Sood for his efforts and called his good work "exemplary". In response, Sonu Sood thanked Ajay Devgn and claimed that his encouraging words gave him more "power" to do good.

Thank you so much bhai. Words from you give me more power and encourages me to work harder on reuniting them with their loved ones❣️Love u loads ❤️ https://t.co/QEHn4BSLPq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 26, 2020

Kangana Ranaut Says Family Was 'after Her Life' Over Rs 48-crore Mumbai Bungalow

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut revealed that her family was unhappy with her when she purchased a Rs 48-crore Mumbai Bungalow. She wanted to set up her own house in Mumbai as she did not want to live in an apartment where there was "no life". However, her family made fun of her as they felt like she was "wasting her money". Even her sister Rangoli called her a Diva.

Vir Das Takes Down Controversial Video Of Old Man Sneezing, Says 'situation Resolved'

A few days ago, Vir Das shared a video of an old man sneezing on him. He also claimed that this man was upset at him for inviting a neighbour and was purposely assaulting him. However, Vir Das has now removed the video from social media, and he also claims that the situation has been resolved.

Situation resolved for now. I'd like to thank the authorities, my landlord, our wonderful neighbours, bandra community, and the internet. We got a full night's sleep last night, no ghosts.



Video now going down. My family and I thank you. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 26, 2020

Shekhar Kapur Claims He Watched 'Mr India' For The First Time In 34 Years, Shares Insight

Director Shekhar Kapur recently took to social media to reveal that he had just watched Mr India for the first time in 34 years. He also believed that innocence was the thing that made the film so interesting even after all these years.

Finally I watched Mr India again. I had not seen it in one go since it’s Premier! And can finally answer the question. How come after 34 years it still arouses so much excitement and interest?

Innocence. There is innocence in every moment, every frame. And yes, even in Mogambo! — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 26, 2020

