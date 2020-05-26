Radhika Madan Travels To Delhi As Flight Operations Resume, Shares Her 'airport Look'

After being stranded in Mumbai for more than two months under the nationwide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic, Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan has taken off to Delhi to be with her family. She shared a picture of her 'airport look' on Instagram where she can be seen posing at Mumbai airport in white Indianwear and the safety masks, gloves and a face shield as mandated by the government for precaution against COVID-19. As domestic flight operations have resumed since May 25, the actor is one of the first celebrities to travel amid the lockdown.

She even expressed her excitement to go home through the caption. Radhika wrote, "Mai aa rahi hu Maa... #homebound #travelsafe #airportlook"

Have a look:

Domestic flights commence

Last Wednesday, after announcing the commencement of domestic air flights, Union Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the domestic flight operations shall be restricted to 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020 along with a new fare limit to make flights affordable. He said that for this fare structure sets a minimum and maximum level for three months - for e.g. Delhi-Mumbai flight fare will be set Rs 3500 and the maximum level at Rs 10000.

Flight routes had been divided into 7 sections-flying times of fewer than 40 minutes, from 40 to 60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and from 180 to 210 minutes. While the Centre has not mandated 14-day quarantine for domestic air travel passengers, several states like Punjab, Assam, Jammu-Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh, Andhra Pradesh have mandated 7-14 day quarantine for incoming air passengers - some have extended it to rail as well as bus passengers. The Centre has also issued guidelines for all kinds of domestic travel (air/rail/train).

What's next for Radhika Madan?

The actor was last seen in the Homi Adajania film Angrezi Medium opposite late actor Irrfan Khan. Radhika Madan will be seen next in Kunal Deshmukh's upcoming romantic drama film titled Shiddat along with actors Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

