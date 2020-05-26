Vivek Oberoi praises father Suresh Oberoi's 'golden-voice', says 'proud of you'

Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi, who followed the footsteps of his father and actor, Suresh Oberoi in the entertainment industry, was proud to read the name of his father in the best speaking voices list by a renowned website. The actor shared a post on his social media where he praised his father's voice and recalled how his childhood bedtime stories by his father.

Vivek Oberoi praises father Suresh Oberoi's voice

The Krissh 3 actor shared his excitement on his Twitter handle where he recapitulated the time when his father used to narrate bedtime stories to him and his sister and how he used to be fascinated by his father’s strong voice. The actor wrote that he was scrolling through the Internet when he came across the list of stars in Hollywood and Bollywood with a great voice. The actor also wrote that he never knew that his father’s “golden-voice” which the actor used to hear while getting scolded, during his childhood could be regarded as the best thing in the world by the people. In the list, the Raja Hindustani actor competed with other prominent personalities like Emma Stone, Frank Bruno, Jodie Foster, Jeremy Irons, and many more.

Just stumbled upon this! So proud of you dad @sureshoberoi! Never knew that golden voice that used to tell us bedtime stories, love, advise & sometimes scold us all was one of the best in the world!



Love you dad! https://t.co/uO6JmMWiBo — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 26, 2020

As soon as Vivek shared the exciting news with his fans on Twitter, they stormed the comment section and hailed the veteran actor for his iconic films and min-blowing acting. One of the users appreciated the actor and called him a true “legendary actor.” Another user praised Suresh Oberoi’s voice and wrote that his voice always had a unique quality to it and in fact the user confessed that her father also agreed to it. A third user wrote that Suresh sir’s voice always charmed people. Another user compared the voice of Vivek with his father and wrote that even he has that same voice like his father.

Suresh sir a legendary actor — akshaykumar (@akshaykumaraks) May 26, 2020

Hahah of course, suresh uncle’s voice always had a unique quality to it, and my dad was saying the same thing. You could easily identify him by his voice💕❤️ — minoo💃🏽🎵 (@desi_girl334) May 26, 2020

legendary star suresh sir — Nikul Patel (@Nikulpatel9500) May 26, 2020

Wow. That's how you also got a nice voice 😎 — Asani Senadhi (@AsaniSenadhi) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the virus outbreak, Vivek Oberoi is also one of the few stars who are extending their hand of support to the needy people. Vivek and Fintech start-up Financepeer founder Rohit Gajbhiye had joined hands to donate funds to the last mile workers such as labourers, maids, drivers, and others. Under their initiative 'Support Aid & Assist The Helpless SAATH', the funds were directly transferred to the accounts of the workers in order to provide them with cash assistance to meet their daily needs.

