Sonu Sood Breaks Silence Amid Shiv Sena's Attack; Says Migrant Effort Straight From Heart

Sonu Sood has become the talk of the town for his endeavour in helping the migrant workers and stranded persons return home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, this has come at the expense of his acts being given a political colour.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to "offer help" to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light. Sanjay Raut attacked the Dabangg star, calling him ‘Mahatma Sood’, questioning his arrangement of buses and stating that he may meet the Prime Minister soon.

Breaking his silence and expressing gratitude, Sonu Sood on Twitter wrote, "My journey with my migrant brothers & sisters has been the most special one. It's straight from the heart.Right from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari whenever anyone tried to reach me, I've put all my efforts to help them reunite with their families & will continue to do so. I would like to thank all the state governments who helped me in the process. I'm immensely grateful to them for always encouraging my efforts for the entire nation. Jai Hind."

मेरे सभी प्रवासी भाइयों और बहनों के साथ मेरी यात्रा सबसे खास रही है l यह सीधे मेरे दिल से है। कश्मीर से लेकर कन्या कुमारी तक जब भी किसी ने मुझ तक पहुँचने की कोशिश की, मैंने अपने पुरे प्रयासों को उन्हें उनके परिवारों के साथ पुनर्मिलन की मदद में लगा दी और यह मैं करते रहूँगा l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

Sanjay Nirupam slams Shiv Sena for attacking Sonu Sood; explains reason for Sena's anger

मैं सभी राज्य सरकारों को धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं जिन्होंने इस प्रक्रिया में मेरा साथ दिया l मुझे और मेरे प्रयासों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए मैं उनका बहुत आभारी हूं।

जय हिन्द l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

Sonu Sood enacting a political script: Sena on helping migrants

In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut questioned the sudden rise of "Mahatma" Sood on the social scene of Maharashtra during the lockdown. Raut also referred to a "sting operation" against Sood ahead of the 2019 general elections, saying he had agreed to promote the BJP-led government at various platforms through his official social media accounts.

Sonu Sood gets Bollywood support after Sanjay Raut's comments; netizens enjoy with memes

The Sena's attack came against the backdrop of reports that Sood had arranged buses for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai. "Sood is an actor whose profession is to deliver dialogues scripted by someone else and make a living out of it. There are many people like Sood who would promote any political party if paid well," Raut said.

He said no wise man would believe in Sood suddenly developing sympathy for labourers and sending them back in large numbers.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi condemns Shiv Sena

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also challenged ally Shiv Sena over criticizing Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers reach their homes. Taking to Twitter, he questioned why the actor should be slammed if he is "genuinely" helping the migrants. He further asserted that if private citizens come forward to help, they should be welcomed and encouraged.

