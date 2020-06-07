Sonu Sood gets Bollywood support after Sanjay Raut's comments; netizens enjoy with memes

Sonu Sood has become the talk of the town for his endeavour in helping the migrant workers and stranded persons return home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, this has come at the expense of his acts being given a political colour. After the actor’s meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had sparked off comparisons with Anna Hazare, now Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut attacked the Dabangg star, calling him ‘Mahatma Sood’, questioning his arrangement of buses and stating that he may meet the Prime Minister soon.

Raut’s comments were slammed by most of the other parties, and even Bollywood celebrities came out in his support.

Ashish Chowdhry was shocked that the ‘front running samartian’ was becoming a ‘target for political blame games.’ The actor urged politicians to ‘get a life.’ The Dhamaal star felt Sonu should’ve been given a ‘big hand’ for helping people get back to their homes and added, “We’re all proud of you.”

Here's the post

Can’t believe now our front running samartian @SonuSood is now becoming a target for political blame games. Get a life, politicians. Give the man a big hand get back to helping the people effected in these times. Sonu bhai, we’re all proud of you.. — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) June 7, 2020

Ashoke Pandit felt that at a time Raut should’ve praised him, he criticised the actor. The filmmaker added that it was if Raut was seeing his ‘failure’ in efforts of Sonu and others, ‘it’s not their fault.’ He added that Sonu was helping people without being paid by the taxpayers, unlike the Shiv Sena leader, referring to the party's government in the state.

Pandit also wrote that Sonu belonged to an ‘industry that has always come forward during difficult times.’ He added that he was ‘pained’ by comments from a leader of Balasaheb Thackeray’s party.

Instead of rewarding people like @SonuSood & all those working on the ground to help the needy, @rautsanjay61 criticises him.

If Mr. Raut is seeing his failure in #SonuSood & others’ great work, it’s not their fault.



Mr. Raut, u are paid by the taxpayers to help people (1/2) — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 7, 2020

but ppl like @SonuSood are not. He belongs to an industry that has always come forward during difficult times.

It pains to see these statements from someone who belongs to Aadarniya #BalasahebThackeray’s party, who always stood by the poor & needy & was an inspiration. (2/2) — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 7, 2020

Producer Priya Gupta wrote that if politics was about serving people, Sonu would be great for it.

Isn’t politics supposed to be about serving people. And if yes, then @SonuSood would be great for it. Why does anything else matter? https://t.co/82qZHURIUp — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, netizens poked fun at Sanjay Raut by coming with hilarious memes.

Shiv sena leader Sanjay Raut criticises Sonu Sood for his work of sending migrants back to their home.#SonuSood#shivsena



Everyone : 👇

.

. pic.twitter.com/GjkTxrME2Y — Ankit Kumar🇮🇳 (@ankitkumaro632) June 7, 2020

Shiv sena leader Sanjay Raut criticises Sonu Sood .



Meanwhile , Congress : pic.twitter.com/xqW6WiiWDC — Sic mundus मसलू (@SarcasticFire) June 7, 2020

You can clearly see who is doing politics here? 🤷🏻‍♂️

Sonu Sood Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/uv2BUffteL — अहं ब्रम्हास्मि™🚩 2.0 (@That_Pune_Guy2) June 7, 2020

sanjay raut Criticizes Sonu Sood ,



Then Public to sanjay raut: pic.twitter.com/xeMaibwTT2 — Atharv Joshi (@THE_ATHARV) June 7, 2020

Congress leaders Sanjay Nirupam, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Amey Khopkar, Nationalist Congress Party’s Majeed Menon all slammed Raut for his comments.

