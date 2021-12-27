Bollywood star Sonu Sood is not only known for his ace acting skills but also for his philanthropy and groundedness. The ardent philanthropist is also someone who is extremely proud of Indian food and traditions. While the actor has won hearts with his kind work in the past few years, his latest Instagram post saw his fans showering him with love as he explained the traditional process of making jaggery.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu Sood recently shared a video of him explaining how jaggery is made from scratch. The actor donned a brown hoodie and a pair of track pants while standing in a jaggery shop in Punjab. In the beginning, the actor explained the first process of making jaggery, extracting sugarcane juice in Hindi and further took his fans through the entire process. He also introduced his fans to the shop and its owners and asked them to visit it whenever they are in Punjab. Sharing the video, the Happy New Year actor asked his fans to support the local businesses and wrote, "Let’s make some Jaggery. Beautiful mornings in Punjab ..Support small scale businesses, watch the process, cheer their passion .. be the first one to buy their products and promote their ideas!"

Reacting to the video, Sonu Sood's fans showered him with love. While one of them called him a legend and wrote, "We want legends like u sir," another one highlighted his humble and down to earth nature. Several others filled the comment section with red heart emoticons for the actor.

Sonu Sood's new project

Sonu Sood, who has been running errands amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was receiving several offers from the industry in the past few months. Last week, the actor finally announced his next movie, Fateh, with some intriguing posters. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu Sood shared two brand new posters of his upcoming film. In the posters, the actor wore a black hoodie, while he was surrounded by some people. Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, Fateh!" The actor's fans wished him the best for his new venture. Some also expressed their excitement to watch the movie.

Image: Instagram/@sonusood