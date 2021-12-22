Shehnaaz Gill In Lucifer, Sonu Sood With Winona; Netlfix's New Posters Leave Fans Guessing

The official social media handle of Netflix recently left its fans guessing with some ace crossovers. From adding Shehnaaz Gill in Lucifer to introducing Sonu Sood as the new hero of Hawkins, the OTT platform gave its fans some good mind riddles by announcing a whole new bunch of crossover episodes. Here are all crossover posters recently released by the streaming service.

One of the posters saw Shehnaaz Gill posing with Lucifer's Tom Ellis. The poster looked much intriguing with Shehnaaz in a black halter dress. It read, "Give in to temptation. A Netflix original series LUCIFER." The subhead read, "Hell has a new housemate." Shehnaaz Gill shared the poster on her IG with the caption, "Asli Big Boss toh yahaan hai". The poster left her fans confused as they asked Shehnaaz if she will star in an upcoming series with Tom. Afan wrote, "Okay wait w** is happening," while another one commented, "Our Most Shining Star. Can’t wait." Soon the question rose, "Is Shenaaz Gill to join Lucifer?" However, the actor's fans soon realised it was one among a bunch of crossover posters shared by Netflix India.

Sonu Sood Stranger Things poster

Sonu Sood became the new hero of Hawkins as he posed with Winnona Ryder for a brand new (probably photoshopped) poster of Stranger Things. The poster read, "STRANGER THINGS Hawkins has a brand new hero." The actor also reshared the poster on his IG stories. Here is the Stranger Things poster featuring Sonu Sood.

The other posters saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a Squid Game setting but with a twist. His player number was 000. Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia was positioned with Sex Education's poster. Fans were extremely thrilled to see the poster as one of them wrote, "The multiverse is real." "Wait what? How?" wrote another one while a user commented, "Omg! This will be so much fun." The poster read, "SEX EDUCATION Finding a match just got harder."

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka poster featured him and Biswapati Sarkar. The poster read, "DHAMAKA Jo bhi kahunga, zor se kahunga." Finally, Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram saw the cast being joined by a comedian. "There's a new OP in town," read the subhead.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in