Assam CM reacts to Sonu Sood airlifting 180 to Silchar, actor has heartwarming reply

A month into his mission of helping migrants and others stranded persons reach home, Sonu Sood is being hailed by celebrities across fields. Starting with film stars and sportspersons, now even politicians are also acknowledging his efforts. Amid his meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari taking a political turn, the CMs of states where Sonu has been dropping the migrants to, have also been conveying their gratitude.

The latest to do so was Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal after Sonu airlifted 180 migrants from Mumbai to Silchar. The leader wrote that Sonu was a ‘great human being’ and ‘good samaritan to those in need’ apart from being a ‘great actor.’ He sent his ‘heartfelt thanks’ and ‘kudos’ to the actor for his gesture.

Here’s the tweet

Apart from being a great actor, Shri @SonuSood is a great human being and a good samaritan to those in need.



I convey my heartfelt thanks for arranging a flight to ferry 180 migrants of Assam stuck in Mumbai to Silchar. Kudos for your gesture. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2020

Sonu had a heartwarming reply to the tweet from CM Sonowal. The actor wrote it was his ‘pleasure’ and felt delighted to reunite the Assamese with their families. He also expressed his eagerness to celebrate the local festival Bihu with them some day.

It was my pleasure sir. I am glad I could reunite all the Assamese with their families. Looking forward to celebrate BIHU with my new family members there soon 🙏 https://t.co/vR89INo6oV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2020

180 migrants had travelled from Mumbai to Silchar via an AirAsia chartered flight on Tuesday. The initiative was a part of the airline's 'Umeed Ki Udaan.'

Earlier, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had also conveyed his gratitude to Sonu Sood for helping 167 stuck in Kochi reach Bhubanewswar via a flight. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat too had similarly thanked Sonu.

मैं @sonusood जी का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ की उन्होंने अपने स्वयं के प्रयासों से मुंबई और आसपास के इलाक़ों में उत्तराखंड के शेष बचे प्रवासियों-जो किसी कारणवश पहले वापिस नहीं आ पाए थे-को उनके घर भेजने का प्रबंध किया। आपके इस सहयोग के लिए हम आपके सदैव आभारी रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/iU3LZVZWVB — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) June 6, 2020

