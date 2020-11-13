Sonu Sood gets special tribute as young girl makes rangoli; netizens hail 'national hero'

Sonu Sood has been among the major talking points during the COVID-19 lockdown. While the lockdown has been partially lifted, the actor continues to inspire with his acts of charity. After numerous tribute gestures for him, the latest was a Rangoli in his honour, as the nation celebrated Diwali.

READ: Sonu Sood's Autobiography Titled 'I Am No Messiah' To Release In Dec, Cover Page Unveiled

Rangoli for Sonu Sood

As per ANI, a rangoli-making event was held at an art gallery in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Thursday. Apart from Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Mother Teresa, one rangoli that stood out among the 100 was for Sonu Sood. A young girl was seen giving the finishing touches to the rangoli of him, in one of his common pictures.

Gujarat: Women artists made over 100 rangolis at an art gallery in Rajkot yesterday, on the occasion of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/pagKxqZcjd — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Netizens reacted to the pictures with delight, calling him a ‘national hero’ and called the gesture ‘unbelievable’ and ‘beautiful.’ Some shared how he had turned an inspiration with his charitable initiatives and another recalled help for those who are in dire need during the lockdown.

National Hero in progress..



No no, Rangoli of National Hero In Progress.@SonuSood



PC: @ANI pic.twitter.com/Iiovq4T5Gm — Satender Dalal (@SatenderSatte) November 13, 2020

Finally something good in 2020 #Diwali celebrations has begun..rangoli art of the real hero of India @SonuSood sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9LBghrpjoH — Yash Bhaliya (@yashbhaliya_) November 11, 2020

READ: 'Local4Diwali': Sonu Sood Urges People To Support Local Artisans

Previously, a Durga Puja pandal had also erected a Sonu Sood art installation a few days ago.

Sonu Sood's initiatives

Sonu Sood had started his helpful initiatives by sending migrants home when all means of travel were temporarily shut during the lockdown. He later extended this gesture by donating face shields to police, paying for medical expenses, providing mobile phones to students, arranging for rehabilitation of homes and more. Some of his initiatives have taken off in a big and formal manner like a platform to provide jobs in Noida, scholarships for students and also a platform to arrange for surgeries.

Sonu Sood also announced his autobiography recently and that is titled I am No Messiah.

On the professional front, Sonu will star in Prithviraj, a film based on 12th century King Prithviraj Chauhan. He also has been shooting for Telugu film Alludu Adhurs.

READ: Sonu Sood Shares Shirtless Picture On Instagram, His Son Goes 'Wow' Over The Photo

READ: Sonu Sood Reveals His New Favourite Dish After A Little Girl Shares Cute Note For Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.