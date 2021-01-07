Sonu Sood Gifts Mobile Phones To Crew Members On The Sets Of His Next

Actor Sonu Sood has been the talk of the town ever since he started helping the distressed and underprivileged people during the pandemic. The actor recently pulled off another kind gesture on the sets of his next film by offering help to the technicians and daily wage workers around him. He gifted mobile phones to the crew members as he wanted to help them in some way or the other. Previously, he had helped the economically backward classes by donating money, providing scholarships, and gifting necessary work equipment to help them earn.

Sonu Sood gifts mobile phones

Actor Sonu Sood recently gifted a bunch of mobile phones to the crew members of his next film as he wanted to help people in need. He was of the stance that the pandemic was not easy for the technicians and wage workers as they did not have a job for a long time. He also decided to extend a helping hand towards these workers so that they can get back on their feet and deal with their economic issues.

Sonu Sood also spoke about the sweet gesture and said that his aim was to help the sweet people who need it. He said that he is happy and has been feeling blessed that he was able to help the crew members. He said that these crew members are some of the warmest and most hardworking people that he has ever known. So these phones are Sonu Sood’s New Year gifts to these workers.

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming Telugu film, Alludu Adhurs. The trailer of this entertainer was recently released and the film is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi 2021. Alludu Adhurs will star Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles while Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj play supporting characters. The film is being written and directed by Santosh Srinivas while the production is being done by Gorrela Subrahmanyam. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

Image Courtesy: Sonu Sood Instagram

With Inputs from PR handout

