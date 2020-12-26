Sonu Sood Turns Santa Claus For A Fan By Visiting His Food Stall In Hyderabad

Sonu Sood took a fan by surprise when he visited a food stall set up by the fan in Hyderabad. As per an article on ANI, the actor saw a fan who had set up a stall in his name, post which he wished to go and visit the eatery personally. The very same article, later on, claimed that the Hyderabad-based fan in question praised Sonu Sood for all that he has been doing since the past few months and how his deeds inspired the fan to start the establishment in his name.

The presence of Sonu Sood in Hyderabad clearly came as surprise to Anil, the owner of the food stall. Sonu Sood, later on, as per the article on ANI, also tasted some of the delicacies that were being served at the fast-food establishment in question. Pictures of Sonu Sood in Hyderabad are making rounds online. In the images that can be seen below, one can see that the actor is being honored for the work that he has done thus far. The tweet that contains the images in question can be found below.

This isn't the first time when Sonu Sood has been commemorated for his Good Samaritan act. Quite recently, the actor was also honoured with a temple to his name. The people of Siddipet, as one can see in the image below, carved out an idol in the shape of the actor up until his chest line and made a mini shrine around it, complete with a banner and a garland.

Telangana: Locals of Dubba Tanda village in Siddipet have constructed a temple to recognize Actor @SonuSood 's philanthropic work.



A local says, "He helped so many people during the pandemic. It's a matter of great delight for us that we've constructed his temple." (20.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/Agn3v4ajcO — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 21, 2020

Sonu Sood's Twitter handle, time and again, gets tagged by many Twitter users who attempt to reach out to the actor in case they are in need of any help. The actor tends to respond promptly and has developed a reputation of being able to do everything to the best of his abilities when it comes to helping them.

